NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thunderstorm rolled through our area overnight, bringing heavy rain and lightning.
Some areas saw more than an inch of rainfall.
Tens of thousands of customers lost power.
As of 5:30 a.m., Jersey City Power and Light reported nearly 27,000 outages, PSE&G had 11,500 outages, Orange and Rockland had just over 2,400, Con Edison had nearly 1,140 and PSEG LI had just under 500.
Latest Power Outages
New York:
New Jersey:
Connecticut:
New Jersey TRANSIT suspended North Jersey Coast Line service for the morning commute due to a downed tree near Middletown.
The Long Island Rail Road warned riders to expect weather-related delays.
Skies are expected to clear by afternoon, but the storm will be followed by gusty winds.