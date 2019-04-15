Check The Forecast:Thunderstorms Sock Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thunderstorm rolled through our area overnight, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Some areas saw more than an inch of rainfall.

Tens of thousands of customers lost power.

As of 5:30 a.m., Jersey City Power and Light reported nearly 27,000 outages, PSE&G had 11,500 outages, Orange and Rockland had just over 2,400, Con Edison had nearly 1,140 and PSEG LI had just under 500.

New Jersey TRANSIT suspended North Jersey Coast Line service for the morning commute due to a downed tree near Middletown.

The Long Island Rail Road warned riders to expect weather-related delays.

Skies are expected to clear by afternoon, but the storm will be followed by gusty winds.

