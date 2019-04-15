



Thunderstorm rolled through our area overnight, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

Some areas saw more than an inch of rainfall.

Tens of thousands of customers lost power.

SEE IT: Mobile 2 captured a lightning strike this morning in Englewood, New Jersey. https://t.co/pzqLuIQmIO pic.twitter.com/3KbJbhEu97 — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 15, 2019

As of 5:30 a.m., Jersey City Power and Light reported nearly 27,000 outages, PSE&G had 11,500 outages, Orange and Rockland had just over 2,400, Con Edison had nearly 1,140 and PSEG LI had just under 500.

New Jersey TRANSIT suspended North Jersey Coast Line service for the morning commute due to a downed tree near Middletown.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to a downed tree near Middletown. NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 15, 2019

The Long Island Rail Road warned riders to expect weather-related delays.

Due to the severe weather in our area this morning, please allow extra travel time, use caution when walking on station platforms & staircases and always hold the handrail. For service updates, monitor the TrainTime app and https://t.co/qxM5dX4Icw — LIRR (@LIRR) April 15, 2019

Skies are expected to clear by afternoon, but the storm will be followed by gusty winds.