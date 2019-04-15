YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy was shot late Sunday night in Yonkers, police said.

The child was hit in the head. His injuries are considered grave and he is not expected to survive, authorities said.

Authorities believe the child got ahold of a loaded pistol at his apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near Ashburton Avenue. He fired one shot through the window and appears to have shot himself in the head, according to Yonkers Police.

Another younger neighbor was home at the time and wasn’t injured.

Police were called to the scene by adults who discovered the boy at 11:56 p.m., shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

Police said they recovered an illegal, loaded .25 caliber pistol at the scene. They are working to figure out how the child got his hands on the gun.

“The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department are saddened by this tragic event, and remind individuals that all firearms must be safeguarded from children,” Yonkers Police said in a statement.

Gun locks can be gotten for free by calling (914) 377-7375.