NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Staten Island’s only set of quintuplets went back to the hospital where they were born 10 years ago for a very special reunion.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes caught up with “the Ferrante Five” a decade after their miraculous birth.

“I always wanted a big family, always,” said mother Jamie Ferrante. “I just didn’t think I would have them all at once.”

Now 10 years old, the four daughters and one son – Allesia, Amanda, Emily, Matthew and Ella – are affectionately known as “the Quints” at school.

On Monday, the whole family came back for a reunion at Staten Island University Hospital where they were born on Dec. 27, 2008.

“It felt like it was last week,” said mom Jamie. “I don’t feel 10 years older. I can’t imagine how they’re 10 years old.”

Back 10 years ago, the hospital had a whole team of people on call just waiting for Jaime to go into labor. When she finally did, there were at least 15 people in the delivery room.

“It was sort of an amazing commentary on teamwork.” Said Dr. Philip Roth of Staten Island University Hospital. “It was really a very proud moment. To see them as happy, active fifth graders is amazing.”

The babies were born 11 weeks early, each spending about two to two-and-a-half months in the hospital.

Today no one could ever imagine these healthy kids were once so little.

What is it like to have four sisters?

“I think it feels like any other people,” said Matthew.

“It feels kind of weird but also kind of awesome because we’re all together every single day,” said Amanda.

Dad Kevin Ferrante wouldn’t have it any other way.

“As crazy as it is, every night when you go to sleep you just thank God that it is crazy,” he said.