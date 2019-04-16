NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the most sought after amenities for city living is a view.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge toured a home that has one of the most stunning views this city has to offer in this week’s edition of Living Large.

If Central Park is the jewel in Manhattan’s crown, then this full floor residence at 50 Central Park South offers the throne to oversee it all.

“You come off the private elevator and the first thing you see are these very ornate doors,” Steve Cohen of the Cocoran Group said.

Past the custom bronze doors is a stunning gallery featuring marble floors with inlaid wood and spectacular Lalique windows.

“This is the formal living room, centered around this marble, mantle piece.”

“You can’t help but have your eye drawn immediately here,” Duddridge asked.

“This is one of four terraces… You’re centered smack in the middle of Central Park,” Cohen added.

A stylish bar provides a comfortable detour on the way to the library.

“The owners are elegant, but they’re whimsical… like all of the movie posters throughout.”

The posters are all films produced by the owner. The apartment has an over-sized galley kitchen and a formal dining room occupying a light-filled corner.

A coffered ceiling is the entry to a 2,000 square foot area that holds two master baths.

“Even the shower is gold.”

The bath also boasts a dazzling display of Judith Leiber handbags over the tub. The over-sized bedroom still has a cozy feel.

“When you’re lying in bed look at your views, they don’t get better than this.”

The bedroom has its own secret access to another terrace, but nothing says luxury living like the closets.

“You’re in one of the two dressing rooms.”

This is perfection, with ample space for everything and there’s another terrace. Around yet another corner, a hallway with more than 10 tufted suede closets.

“Then into this solarium slash office.”

Bright and done to perfection and finally, “the dream closet,” Duddridge declared.

Bigger than some apartments, these closets are the ultimate definition of a luxurious lifestyle.

To “live large” on Central Park South, it will cost you $39.5 million.