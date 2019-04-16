



The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance images will help track down a man accused of throwing urine on MTA workers in the Bronx.

The man allegedly attacked two female employees about an hour apart last Friday morning.

In the first incident, he’s accused of pouring a container of urine on a 43-year-old train conductor at the Brook Avenue 6 train station.

Then, he allegedly threw urine on a 43-year-old bus operator along the BX2 route.

MORE: NYPD: Same Suspect Behind Urine Attacks On 2 MTA Workers

Police said they’re searching for a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.