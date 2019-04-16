CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance images will help track down a man accused of throwing urine on MTA workers in the Bronx.

The man allegedly attacked two female employees about an hour apart last Friday morning.

(Credit: NYPD)

In the first incident, he’s accused of pouring a container of urine on a 43-year-old train conductor at the Brook Avenue 6 train station.

Then, he allegedly threw urine on a 43-year-old bus operator along the BX2 route.

MORE: NYPD: Same Suspect Behind Urine Attacks On 2 MTA Workers

Police said they’re searching for a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, beige pants and red and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

