



– There’s a new idea in the fight against opioids on Long Island, and it’s creating a partnership between two large hospitals and the district attorney’s office.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff has been covering the opioid crisis for years, and one theme she’s heard year after year is if only overdose victims could get into treatment right away, they wouldn’t go back to using.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Madeline Singas announced she has made that happen in Nassau County.

Singas launched what she calls a life saving partnership between Northwell Health, Nassau University Medical Center and Maryhaven New Hope Crisis Center.

Starting now, New Hope staff is on call 24/7 to respond to the emergency room to bring overdose patients directly to treatment. Up until now, a drug user would overdose and essentially just get sent home.

“Offering a family support. Getting social workers involved. This is the first of its kind [memorandum of understanding] between a center like New Hope and our ERs. And it will save lives, I am confident of that,” Singas said.

The irony of all this is the treatment is paid for with money collected, essentially, from drug dealers, Gusoff reported. Drug asset forfeiture – the money the DA collects in criminal cases – supplies the funds.

The pilot program partnership was launched Monday.