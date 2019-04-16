NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver is in critical condition and her passengers is dead after her car rear-ended an MTA flatbed truck overnight in Manhattan, police say.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near 190th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights.

Police said the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition. Her 28-year-old passenger was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

A man in the MTA truck was treated for neck and back pain.

Police said the Honda also crashed into two parked cars about 16 blocks away.

