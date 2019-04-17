NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A warning for sushi lovers, frozen raw ground tuna is being recalled over salmonella concerns.

The CDC says 13 people in seven states, including New York and Connecticut, have gotten sick from eating the fish.

The recall includes three lots of one-pound bags of Jensen Tuna from Houma, Louisiana. The bags were distributed in 20-pound boxes and sold mainly to restaurants and retailers.

The three lots affected are numbers z266, z271, and z272.

RECALL ALERT: Restaurants and retailers should not serve recalled Jensen Tuna raw tuna. The tuna was served in sushi and has been linked to 13 Salmonella infections in 7 states. https://t.co/wZnK6wnMBh pic.twitter.com/3bmSy2uGit — CDC (@CDCgov) April 16, 2019

The CDC warns that if you plan to eat any sushi containing raw tuna you should ask the restaurant or grocery store if the fish is supplied by Jensen.

The illnesses started being reported in early January and continued until late March. Two people have been hospitalized however, no deaths have been reported.