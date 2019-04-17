



The man convicted of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Chanel Lewis, 22, strangled and sexually abused the 30-year-old while she was out for a jog in Spring Creek Park near her family’s Howard Beach home.

Earlier this month, a jury found Lewis guilty of all counts in the case. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

The jury foreman told CBS2 a taped confession and DNA evidence lead to a unanimous decision.

Hours after the verdict, Vetrano’s father returned to Spring Creek Park, where he found his daughter’s body. Now, a makeshift memorial marks the spot with a butterfly made of stones and candles.

“We don’t know what the rest of our lives are going to be like, but it’s a good feeling to know that now we can move forward,” said Philip Vetrano.

Lewis’s defense team plans to appeal, saying he did not get a fair trial after the judge denied a request to consider an anonymous letter sent to his lawyers claiming prosecutors withheld evidence.

He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.