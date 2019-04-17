



An unexpected first round sweep has Islanders fans pumped for a possible championship run.

“Who knew that these young men could put it together like this,” Maryann Crawford said.

The swift victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins has conjured up treasured memories from the team’s past.

The last time New York enjoyed such success was the early 80’s when the Islanders won four consecutive Stanley Cup titles – an almost unheard of feat.

“It’s been so long for them to really be a factor in the NHL,” one fan told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

There’s anticipation and preparation at the Islanders official pro shop in East Meadow; with clothing and gear for fans of all sizes and styles.

“Buying an Islanders jersey for my son’s birthday,” another fan said.

The only downsize of a sweep, Nassau Coliseum won’t host another game that counts until next season. All the remaining home games will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“This will always be their home no matter where they go,” a Long Island fan declared.

Fans are still waiting to hear how many games the Islanders will play at Nassau Coliseum next year. It’s expected the team will move to a new Belmont park arena as early as 2021.