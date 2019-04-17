



Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him aren’t part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein’s June 3 trial to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers say news coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. The former Hollywood kingmaker has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

News organizations say they’ll fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he’ll hear from them before deciding.

In January, the disgraced Hollywood mogul hired attorney Jose Baez to replace his defense team in the criminal case.

