NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze affecting two commercial buildings in Brooklyn.

The flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. on Flatbush Avenue near Quentin Boulevard in Marine Park.

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen pouring from a medical supply office and nearby restaurant.

No injuries have been reported.

Flatbush Avenue is closed in the area.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.