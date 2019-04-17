



The NFL’s 100th season will begin with its most classic rivalry and feature the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in the first Sunday night game.

As previously announced, NFL 100 will kick off with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921. That Sept. 5 game in the Thursday night slot usually reserved for hosting by the NFL champ forced New England to open three nights later.

As for the Jets, a busy offseason will be put to the test early and then finish with a long grind to the end of the regular season.

New York opens up with the Bills in Week 1. Week 2 will see Sam Darnold go head-to-head with Baker Mayfield on Monday Night Football. The very first Monday night game was a Browns win over Joe Namath and the defending champion Jets in 1970.

It also marks the return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Big Apple, wearing a Browns uniform this time. The Jets will square off with Beckham’s former team – the Giants – in Week 10.

The Jets were dealt an early disadvantage with a Week 4 Bye; meaning New York will play their final 13 games without a break in between.

Week 16 will also see another uneasy homecoming for the newest Jets running back Le’Veon Bell. New York hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 22; the team Bell refused to play for during the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute.

