NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody after trying to enter St. Patrick’s Cathedral with cans of gasoline.

Sources tell CBS2 that the suspect was stopped by church ushers who quickly alerted police around 9:30 p.m.

Police sources add that the man is from New Jersey and was detained while investigators determine his mental state.

WEB EXTRA – NYPD officials detail how the suspect at St. Patrick’s Cathedral was stopped:

The 37-year-old was allegedly trying to carry multiple canisters of gasoline into St. Patrick’s when he was spotted by church officials.

Southbound traffic on Fifth Avenue around the church has been shut down while the investigation continues.

