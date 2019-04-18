NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband Joe Giudice has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy.
His attorneys said Thursday they are “extremely disappointed” by the Board of Immigration’s decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.
Giudice and wife Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud and submitting false loan applications to get $5 million in mortgages and construction loans. Joe Giudice also pleaded guilty to not paying about $200,000 in income taxes.
Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.
Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015. Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.
Joe Giudice’s federal sentence ran concurrent with an 18-month state sentence for unlawful use of an ID and impersonation, stemming from his 2014 guilty plea in an unrelated case. He was charged with using his brother’s identity to obtain a driver’s license while his own license was suspended for driving while intoxicated in 2010.
