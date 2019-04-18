Comments
Expect spotty light rain and drizzle through the early part of the afternoon with peeks of sun later. As for highs, we’ll see a big range: 70s south and west and just the 50s north and east.
Expect partial clearing tonight with the development of patchy fog. It will be milder, too, with temps only falling into the upper 50s.
Tomorrow’s a little more risky with hit and miss showers, especially later in the day. And with a warmer air mass in place, expect temps to climb to nearly 70°.
The next time frame to watch will be late Friday night through at least midday Saturday as we’re expecting drenching showers and even some thunderstorms. That said, flooding will be a concern, especially on roadways and in poor drainage areas.