Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Washington Heights.
It happened at 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Police were responding to a 911 call of a man firing shots in the air.
An anti-crime plain clothes officer responded and was shot in the arm. He was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to survive.
Two suspects were wounded in the incident. One of the suspects is not expected to survive.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.