SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It has been more than a year since a Shelter Island priest was tied up, beaten and robbed inside his own home, and the search continues for the suspect responsible.
Rev. Canon Paul Wancura, 87, was attacked and left to die inside his Oak Tree Lane house on March 19, 2018.
Police said the suspect also made off with jewelry, including a Lucien Piccard Seashark watch.
After having his arm amputated, Rev. Wancura succumbed to his injuries on April 16, 2018.
The 87-year-old priest served the diocese for more than half a century in Setauket, Greenport and Shelter Island.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by emailing www.tipsubmit.com. All messages will be kept confidential.