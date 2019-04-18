LIVE NOWRedacted Version Of Mueller Report Delivered To Capitol Hill
SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y.


SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It has been more than a year since a Shelter Island priest was tied up, beaten and robbed inside his own home, and the search continues for the suspect responsible.

Paul Wancura

 (Photo: Shelter Island Reporter)

Rev. Canon Paul Wancura, 87, was attacked and left to die inside his Oak Tree Lane house on March 19, 2018.

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Police said the suspect also made off with jewelry, including a Lucien Piccard Seashark watch.

After having his arm amputated, Rev. Wancura succumbed to his injuries on April 16, 2018.

The 87-year-old priest served the diocese for more than half a century in Setauket, Greenport and Shelter Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by emailing www.tipsubmit.com. All messages will be kept confidential.

