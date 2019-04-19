NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A six-year-old boy has been seriously hurt after falling out of a third-floor window in the Bronx.

It was a scary scene in the Kingsbridge section Friday night. Fortunately, the child is going to be alright after falling from his family’s apartment window just after 7 p.m.

It appears a soft area of the landscaping outside the Bronx building may have broken the boy’s fall.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the boy, who reportedly has special needs, fell nearly 30 feet. Police say he miraculously landed on soft soil in the garden area of the building on Bailey Avenue.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible, I know the little boy,” neighbor Diana Morales said.

Authorities say the boy’s parents had the window open. They had taken the screen out in order to put in an air conditioning unit when the six-year-old climbed up and fell out.

There was no window guard installed.

The building’s super and other neighbors told CBS2’s Valerie Castro they know the family well.

“They said that the kid is still alive, he was crying and conscious so I hope he’s going to be OK,” the building super said.

“I know he’s a smart kid and he plays around with everybody, it’s just horrible. Parents are excellent parents,” Morales added.

At this point, there appears to be no criminality, just a terrifying close call for the entire Bronx family.