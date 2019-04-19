Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An arbitrator ordered the New York City ballet to re-hire two male dancers fired for sharing nude photos of women and sexually explicit texts.
The New York City ballet said it believes it was within its rights to fire the dancers but will abide by the ruling.
Former student Alexandra Waterbury had filed a lawsuit naming dancers Amar Ramasar and Zachary Catazaro.
They were fired last September.
Waterbury claimed that the New York City ballet tolerated a “fraternity-like atmosphere” that allowed male dancers “abuse, assault and batter women without consequence.”
In a statement last September, the ballet said the men “engaged in inappropriate communications that, while personal, off-hours and off-site, had violated the norms of conduct that NYCB expects from its employees and were unacceptable.”
