By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today is a milder day overall but rain is a big player. Tonight, some heavier bout of rain arrive in the tri-state in the western fringe.
We could see an inch or two of rain in the heaviest areas that see training showers. There is also the risk for river flooding. Temps are around 70s for much of the area, but inland NJ could be close to 80°!
The weekend remains unsettled but Easter Sunday is trending drier, especially during the afternoon.