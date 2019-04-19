Comments
A few hit and miss showers will move through this afternoon, but don’t expect a a washout. As for our temperatures, they’ll be on the warm side in the low 70s.
Showers and storms will become more widespread later tonight, some of which will produce heavy rainfall over a brief period of time. That said, flooding will be a concern during this period on roadways and in poor drainage areas.
This activity will linger through the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow with gradually improving conditions the remainder of the afternoon. However, showers and storms will be slow to clear east, so keep the umbrella handy if you find yourself out that way.
As for Easter Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of showers.