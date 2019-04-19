



– An NYPD officer shot Thursday afternoon in Washington Heights is expected to leave the hospital Friday.

Officer Justin Vartanian was shot during a gun battle that took place at 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Police were responding to a 911 call of a man firing shots into the air.

Responding officers chased the suspect into a parking lot where they traded shots. Vartanian, an anti-crime plainclothes officer, was shot in the arm. He was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said the gunman continued firing at Vartanian’s partner, with one of his bullets hitting an anti-crime officer’s front windshield – missing the driver by inches.

That officer reportedly fired three shots at the suspect, fatally striking him in the chest. That gunman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing dozens of officers charging at the armed suspect during the Manhattan gun battle.

“This afternoon provided us all with another reminder of how brave and dedicated police officers face grave threats everyday keeping the city safe,” O’Neill said.

WEB EXTRA – NYPD officials discuss the fatal police-involved shooting in Washington Heights:

Police also recovered the suspect’s gun at the scene.