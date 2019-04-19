SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Driveways are buckling, backyards are sinking, and garages are sliding off their foundations.

Now homeowners in a Long Island community say they’re stuck paying the price, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

It’s a beautiful residential neighborhood in Long Island, but now more than a dozen homeowners on Bowers Drive and Marilyn Drive believe their backyards, and structures on their properties, are slowly sinking – up to a foot in places.

“First garage over $10,000, second one was $20,000, and now it’s sinking again,” Elma Hasi, a homeowner in Seaford.

Now, it’s sinking again. Some are using jacks, others bricks, but the sidewalks, driveways, and backyards are still buckling.

“Very big problem here, the sinking… Very depressing, very worried,” Patrick and Madeline Macaluso said.

Their retirement funds are going into a new garage.

Next door, their neighbors are getting new paving stones.

Around the corner, residents need a new sidewalk.

Neighbors are petitioning for help from the town, the county, the state, and even the feds.

Homeowners say the sinking is slowly happening and began 20 years ago.

“I think a stream, water, from the park down here? We have Tackapausha Park,” Hasi added.

“There used to be a garage over here sinking very badly. I had it torn down,” William Storm explained.

Now, Storm’s concrete is sinking too.

Experts at the U.S. Geological Survey are curious and intrigued, saying they will mount an investigation and are asking homeowners to save photos and records of their sinking properties.