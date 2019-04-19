CBSN New YorkWatch Now
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 69-year-old man was killed when another driver rear-ended his vehicle and forced it off the roadway early Friday morning on Long Island, police said.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the Southern State Parkway near exit 30 in Oyster Bay.

New York State Police said a Honda, driven by 23-year-old Christopher Gomez-Almendarez, rear-ended a GMC, driven by 69-year-old Chacko Mammen.

Mammen’s vehicle was forced off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gomez-Almendarez was charged with vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.

