OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 69-year-old man was killed when another driver rear-ended his vehicle and forced it off the roadway early Friday morning on Long Island, police said.
The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the Southern State Parkway near exit 30 in Oyster Bay.
New York State Police said a Honda, driven by 23-year-old Christopher Gomez-Almendarez, rear-ended a GMC, driven by 69-year-old Chacko Mammen.
Mammen’s vehicle was forced off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Gomez-Almendarez was charged with vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.