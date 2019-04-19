



– A special needs drum corps from Long Island has been invited to perform and compete and the world championships in Williamsport, Penn.

Hard work is paying off on Long Island. A group of musicians are proving that no matter what your abilities, you can accomplish anything you set your mind to, reported CBSN New York’s John Dias.

The group FREE Players Drum & Bugle Corps is made up entirely of individuals with different abilities. Friday, they found out they’re making history.

They’ve been selected to perform and compete at the prestigious Drum Corps Associates World Championships.

Their performance will be the first time a special needs drum and bugle corps has been selected to perform and compete at the DCA Word Championships. Some of them will also perform solos.

All of them are part of the theater day-program at the non-profit Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, also known as FREE. They rehearse once a week at their Old Bethpage center together, but many told Dias they practice at home by themselves every day.

The team also performs in parades and other competitions across the country.

The championship will take place Labor Day weekend. They’ve started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the trip. To help out, click here.