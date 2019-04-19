NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman behind a possible bleach attack on the subway.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. last Friday on a southbound 6 train in the Bronx.
Police said the suspect and the 18-year-old female victim got into an argument approaching the Hunts Point Avenue station. The woman allegedly pulled out a bottle and poured a liquid, thought to be bleach, on the teen.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor skin irritation.
Police released surveillance video of a woman they say is wanted for questioning in the case. She’s described as black, in her late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and heavy set, last seen wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.