



Rookie Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run, Robinson Cano added three hits and the New York Mets held off the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz retired Yadier Molina on a flyball with runners at the corners for the final out.

Lane Thomas hit a two-run homer in his first major league plate appearance, connecting in the St. Louis. His shot scraped the top of the right field wall and originally was ruled in play by first base umpire and crew chief Paul Emmel.

The call was overturned on a crew chief review, and Thomas trotted home from third to a dugout celebration after becoming the 10th player in St. Louis franchise history to homer in his first career at-bat.

Alonso homered off Ryan Helsley in the sixth. All seven of Alonso’s homers have come off relief pitchers — this was his first longball before the seventh inning.

Mets starter Jason Vargas allowed one run on three hits in four innings after only recording one out in his previous start April 13 at Atlanta. Seth Lugo (1-0) took over and got the win despite giving up two runs in two innings. Robert Gsellman escaped a first-and-third, one-out jam in the eighth.

Jeff McNeil moved from left field to third base to begin the bottom of the ninth, and he made a leaping grab on Paul DeJong’s liner for the second out. Marcell Ozuna then walked and took third on a single by Jose Martinez before Diaz finished for his seventh save in seven opportunities.

Cano was the first of four straight Mets to reach base with two outs in the first inning when he doubled off Adam Wainwright (1-2). Michael Conforto walked and Wilson Ramos and J.D. Davis followed with RBI singles.

Wainwright allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks. He was pulled after Cano doubled in the fourth.

Martinez hit his first home run of the season in the fourth.

ACE ON THE SHELF:

The Mets sent ace Jacob deGrom home for an MRI and placed him on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday with right elbow soreness.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been scratched from his start Saturday at St. Louis. Callaway said deGrom’s elbow was “barking” on Friday, a day after playing catch during Thursday’s off day.

“Jacob experienced some mild soreness in his throwing arm over the last 24 hours,” GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “His arm felt significantly better following treatment with our health and performance staff today.”

An update on Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/gHpHAz7zOb — New York Mets (@Mets) April 19, 2019

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Chris Flexen will make his season debut and start Saturday in place of the injured deGrom. Flexen has pitched to a woeful 8.45 ERA in 54 1/3 big league innings since his debut in 2017.

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 6.00) will be making his first career start against the Mets.

