FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A wild night outside of a hookah lounge on Long Island led to a police officer getting struck by a hit-and-run driver while responding to reports of a slashing.
A total of five people were injured in the incident, including three people who were slashed, and the police officer who was hit by a minivan in Farmingdale, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.
Police were called to a hookah lounge just before 3:00 a.m. where they found a man slashed in the neck.
As they approached him, he ran into a nearby parking lot and collapsed. As they were trying to help him, and a minivan pulled out, hitting a parked vehicle which then hit a woman standing near it.
The driver then hit an officer near the slashing victim. The officer and woman are expected to survive, but the slashing victim is in critical condition.
Prior to injuries in the parking lot, two other victims were reported to be hurt, bringing the total number of injuries to five.
The investigation is ongoing.