NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is new video of a suspect wanted in a pair of disgusting attacks on two female MTA workers in the Bronx.
The NYPD says the man, seen in recently released surveillance videos, punched and then doused an MTA subway conductor with urine last Friday.
The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Brook Avenue 6 train station. Investigators say about an hour later, the same man tossed urine at a bus driver operating a BX-1 bus on Grand Concourse.
Trellis Robinson was drenched by the suspect while loading passengers near East 138th Street.
“I turned my head to pull out of the bus stop and that’s when the guy just threw a cup of urine all at me… went into my eyes, face, hair, all over me,” the MTA veteran said.
Both women were treated at a hospital and released.
Anyone with information about these attacks is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.