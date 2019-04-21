NEW YORK (Hoodline) – New York-based identity management and privacy company Dashlane has secured $30 million in debt financing, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city’s recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced April 12 and financed by Hercules Capital, Inc.
According to its Crunchbase profile, “Dashlane’s password manager helps you simplify and secure your digital identity—all your personal information that lives online. Available across all platforms and devices, the intuitive Dashlane app automatically fills and stores passwords, personal data and payment details with its patented security architecture. Available in 11 languages and trusted by 10+ million people in 180 countries (and growing), it’s the complete, global solution for living safely and seamlessly online—at home, at work and everywhere in between.”
The ten-year-old company has raised six previous funding rounds, including a $10 million debt financing round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by New York companies in software over the past month to $649 million, an increase of $281 million from the previous month. The local software industry has seen 500 funding rounds over the past year, raking in a total of $8.1 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, restaurants company BentoBox announced a $16 million Series B funding round on April 10, led by Threshold Ventures.
According to Crunchbase, “BentoBox develops a mobile operations platform for restaurants to automate tasks, such as updating menus and social media, promoting private events, sharing press, and selling gift cards. Its solution offers search engine optimization, social media & newsletter sign-up and one-click reservations. Krystle Mobayeni and Pierre Drescher founded BentoBox on August 1, 2013.”
BentoBox has raised four previous rounds, including a $4.8 million Series A round in 2017.
