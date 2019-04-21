NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department wants New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the wake of deadly blasts in Columbo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s defense minister says seven people have been arrested following the blasts that killed more than 200 people.
The explosions in Columbo targeted three churches and three hotels popular with tourists.
At least 450 others are injured.
In a special appeal during Easter Mass, Pope Francis denounced the attacks.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility.
Sri Lankans were placed under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in response to the blasts.
Here at home, the NYPD says it’s monitoring the events but says there is no known link to New York City at this time.
“We ask that you remain vigilant & report any suspicious activity,” NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Chief James R. Waters tweeted.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo order state police to increase patrols at churches and houses of worship after the attacks.
“New York grieves for the victims of the horrific attacks at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, to the families who lost loved ones and to all those grieving around the world,” Cuomo said. “In the wake of these despicable acts of violence and out of an abundance of caution, I am directing State Police to increase patrols around churches and houses of worship across the state today. During these troubling times, we will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence and will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.”