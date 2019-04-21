CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti is now accused of embezzling nearly $2 million intended for an NBA star’s ex-girlfriend.

The ex of Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside claims Avenatti stole the money two years ago after she settled a $3 million lawsuit with the basketball star.

Avenatti was entitled to keep about a $1 million for legal fees, but the woman says he took the entire amount and spent it on a private jet.

Avenatti is also facing separate charges he tried to extort $20 million from Nike.

