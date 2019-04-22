CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Funeral services will be held today for the Fordham University student who fell to her death from the school’s clock tower.

Sydney Monfries was just weeks away from graduating when she died last Sunday.

The 22-year-old senior allegedly snuck into the Keating Clock Tower to take pictures with friends. She lost her footing and fell 30 feet.

The clock tower is off limits, but some students say it’s considered a rite of passage for graduation seniors to climb it.

Monday’s viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, following by a funeral service at noon.

