



– On Earth Day , bans on plastic items are in the spotlight in New York, with Long Island leading the way.

Bags, straws, stirrers, styrofoam, even intentionally releasing balloons have all been targeted by lawmakers to reduce plastic usage.

“Happy Earth Day to everyone,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “Suffolk County has been leading the state, and in many cases the nation, when it comes to environmental protection.”

Suffolk will become the first county in New York state to restrict the use of straws, which will soon be available by request only. Legislation will be signed to prohibit the use of polystyrene, known as Styrofoam.

“Our wildlife is at risk from these plastic products. Our food supply is at risk from plastics. Plastics don’t degrade,” said Suffolk County Legislature Majority Leader Kara Hahn.

The bans will go into effect next January.

Dozens of restaurants are already pledging to go plastic and Styrofoam-free, many fueled by public attention in Suffolk to sea animals washing ashore sick or dying from ingesting plastics.

“This is a problem that is facing all of our marine life and as we continue to see more whales and dolphins and seals and sea turtles in our waters we really need to protect them,” said Allison DePerte of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

Suffolk County already bans thing plastic bags. Those will be banned statewide starting March 1.