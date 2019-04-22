



— A violent arrest in Brooklyn was caught on camera.

Four NYPD officers tried to take down a robbery suspect who fought back, and then got hold of one of their Tasers.

But the story didn’t end there, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS2 shows a man in an orange shirt lunge at police officers from a deli on Nostrand Avenue by Sterling Street in Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 6 p.m.

At one point, an officer is seen pulling out a yellow Taser and all four officers struggle trying to restrain the man as he writhes and flails on the sidewalk.

The officers appear to get control of the situation and hold the man to the ground, but he manages to stand back up and continues fighting.

The officers again get the man on the ground, then take out batons and hit him. That’s when the man grabs a yellow Taser from one of the officers’ belt and tases three of the officers’ hands. Then he takes off running towards Lefferts Avenue still holding the Taser. One officer runs after him around the corner. Police said he was able to take the man into custody shortly after.

Police sources told CBS2 the officers initially recognized the man as the suspect from an NYPD wanted poster for a grand larceny pattern, and believe he stole cellphones and bank cards from straphangers at least five times in February.

In a statement, NYPD spokesperson Phil Walzack told CBS2, “This goes to show the threats and dangers that our brave NYC Police officers face every day in keeping our city the safest big city in America.”