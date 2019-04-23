Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The names of 180 local Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors are expected to be revealed today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The names of 180 local Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors are expected to be revealed today.
Two law firms plan to release the names of 130 scout leaders from New York and 50 from New Jersey.
The leaders have allegedly been accused of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts of America’s so-called “perversion files.”
The firms will call on the organization to reveal the identities of all local scout leaders accused of misconduct with minors.