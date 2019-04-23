Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The cherry blossoms are in bloom at Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
The annual Sakura Matsuri Festival kicks off this weekend, celebrating all things Japanese.
The garden has more than 200 flowering trees on its property.
The festival will feature live music, dance performances, art demonstrations, tea ceremonies, Japanese inspired food and drink, activities for kids and more.
Tickets for the rain or shine event cost $30 for adults, $25 for students and seniors. Children under 12 get in free.
