NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Someone has been smashing the screens on LinkNYC Wi-Fi kiosks across New York City.
Police said 30 kiosks have been vandalized since last week. Most of the damage was in the West Village and Chelsea.
“LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city’s most vulnerable. The most dialed number using the tablet phone app is the EBT customer service line,” the company said in a statement.
A recent company survey found in some areas, nearly 30 percent of people say they rely on the kiosks as their only high-speed internet connection.
“When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services,” the statement continued.
The company said its security cameras and some Good Samaritans captured the vandal in the act. That information has been turned over to authorities.
