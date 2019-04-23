CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of following a woman into her Brooklyn apartment building and sexually assaulting her late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near Underhill Avenue and St. John’s Place in Prospect Heights.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was entering her building when a man standing outside asked her for a lighter. She complied and went inside.

The suspect allegedly followed her to her floor, pushed her down and sexually abused her in the hallway. She fought back and he fled.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as black or Hispanic, medium to dark complexion, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 to 200 pounds, last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt, Adidas track pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

