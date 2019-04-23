Comments
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A rabid raccoon has been found in South Brunswick.
Health officials are warning residents in the area to be careful.
The animal was captured and turned over to the state Department of Health for testing.
On Monday, the state lab reported the animal had tested positive for rabies.
It’s the first rabid animal found this year in South Brunswick, and the third in Middlesex County.
For more information, contact the South Brunswick Health Department at 732-329-4000 Ext. 7237 or South Brunswick Animal Control at 732-329-4000 Ext. 7265.
Here are some rabies guidelines from the Department of Health:
- Immediately report a bite from a wild or domestic animal to your local health department.
- Wash animal bite wounds thoroughly with soap and water as soon as possible after the bite. Contamination of open cuts or scratches with saliva of potentially rabid animals should also be washed off immediately. Consult a physician as soon as possible.
- Immediately report any wild animal showing signs of unusual behavior. Signs of unusual animal behavior could be that the animal may:
- Move slowly
- Appear sick
- Have an increase of saliva
- Act aggressive
- Have paralysis
- May act as if it is tame
- Have problems swallowing
- Have increased drooling
- Have difficulty moving
- Bite at everything if excited
- Residents should avoid any contact with the animal and call the Animal Control Office or Police Dispatch.