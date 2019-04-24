



— Imagine living in your own private getaway, a home located in a town that has become an under-the-radar destination.

One place in particular has all the amenities and none of the crowds. CBS2’s Natalie Duddrige recently took a tour of one such amazing property for the latest edition of Living Large.

She visited an 11,000 square-foot home in Asharoken, a small town near Northport on Long Island.

The setting was picture perfect. Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers gave her the tour.

“It’s an assemblage of four pieces of property put together to make up the 4.2 acres,” Elliott said.

Sitting amid an impeccable landscape is a beautiful tennis court and just beyond that a striking home.

“The windows in this house alone — $750,000,” Elliott said.

No expense was spared on the garage, either, as it was designed with custom mahogany doors. The home’s front door was even more impressive, as it reminded Duddridge of something out of the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

But as you step inside, it’s the outside that catches the eye. The positioning of a grand piano provided quite a view.

Another striking feature is the fireplace that features one stone that weighs more than a ton.

There also an unexpected mix of flooring, from wide plank to herringbone to tumbled stone and slate. It takes you through the home, from a comfortable dining room, to a huge chef’s kitchen, into a formal living room and an inviting family room.

“This is where everybody hangs out,” Elliott said.

There’s also a music-themed man cave.

MORE: Living Large: The Crown Jewel Of Central Park South

Upstairs, the master features an elevated bed designed to capture the incredible view. A long hallway leads to five more bedrooms, including a mini apartment.

Back downstairs, an indoor pool and Jacuzzi are inviting any time of year.

MORE: Living Large: Amazing 25,000 Square-Foot Home In Saddle River

Of course, there’s an outside pool, too, just waiting for the promise of warmer weather. Until then, just steps from the home, there’s more than a mile of beach to stroll next to the waters of Huntington Bay.

To live large in Asharoken will cost you $5.75 million.

Real estate experts told CBS2 that a home like this in the Hamptons would be nearly 10 times the price.