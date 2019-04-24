Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least four people were injured when a pair of manhole fires broke out Wednesday in Midtown.
The fires started around 9:45 a.m. on East 32nd Street between Madison and Fifth avenues.
East 32nd Street is shut down in the area, and M4 and Q32 buses are being detoured.
Two buildings have been evacuated because of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
Officials say four people suffered injuries, three serious and one minor.
