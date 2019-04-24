MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping.
An 18-year-old woman reported the alleged incident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Montclair.
Police said the woman was walking north on Park Street near Watchung Avenue when a vehicle pulled up beside her. A man allegedly got out, grabbed her and tried to force her toward the vehicle.
The woman managed to break free and run home. She suffered scrapes to her neck and arms.
Police said they’re searching for a white man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build, 5 feet 5 to 9 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown mustache. He was last seen wearing a beige short sleeve T-shirt.
The vehicle is described as green or gray, four-door, older model crossover, possibly 2000s, bearing a white license plate on the back.
Police said the driver of the vehicle is believed to be a white man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, heavyset, with a full beard and round face.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Montclair Police at 973-744-1234.