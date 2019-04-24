CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man seen on viral video getting into a brawl while wearing an Easter bunny suit is wanted for crimes in New Jersey, police say.

South Brunswick police say Antione McDonald is suspected in car burglaries last October. He allegedly failed to appear in court.

As for the bunny brawl, McDonald said he was trying to break up a fight between a man and woman. No one was arrested.

