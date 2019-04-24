



– New Jersey residents looking to board an airplane next year will soon have to “get REAL.”

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, REAL ID licenses and ID cards will be required for domestic flights and enter some federal buildings.

Without one, passengers will need another form of identification such as a passport or military ID. REAL IDs are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner.

MORE ON GETTING YOUR REAL ID

To get one, people have to go to a Motor Vehicle Commission Office with proof of citizenship and residency documents.

New York DMV: Which License or ID is Right For Me?

New Jersey is still working on getting into full compliance with the REAL ID Law passed in 2005. New York has been recognized by the TSA as being in full compliance.

