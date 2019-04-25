



The Giants ended a mini-run of D-linemen at the NFL Draft and, more importantly, signaled the changing of the guard for their franchise.

New York took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick in the first round. Jones who has learned under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe — the same man who tutored Peyton and Eli Manning.

Eli Manning’s job status has been a hot-button issue inside and outside of the Giants locker room. Head coach Pat Shurmur has maintained that, regardless of the team drafting a quarterback, Manning will be the man under center entering the 2019 season.

MORE: Shurmur: Giants ‘Ready To Go’ With Manning In 2019

Jones was considered an outsider to go in the opening round until recently, and the Giants clearly feel he can do some more learning under Eli Manning before taking over as their signal caller.

Jones was the MVP of the Senior Bowl. Fans in New York will now be waiting to see when Shurmur and Dave Gettleman feel the time is right for him to replace a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

