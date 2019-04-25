CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County investigators allege a man ran a human trafficking and prostitution ring out of his parents’ basement in Long Island, even keeping some women locked inside the home.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Raymond Rodio III with eight counts of sex trafficking and six counts of promoting prostitution, reports CBS New York’s Scott Rapoport.

Police say Rodio recruited and used 20 women to have sex for money with clients between 2014 and February 2019.

They say he provided the women with drugs, got them addicted and in debt, and used that cycle to keep them working for him.

“This is a dangerous and depraved individual,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini. “He kept women locked up in the basement of his parents house. He used the basement of his parents’ home as a dungeon.

“He preyed on vulnerable women using their addiction to maintain control over then,” he said.

In court, Rodio plead not guilty.

If convicted on the top charges, he could face 25 years in prison.