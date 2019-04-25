Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man is accused of brutally attacking his 88-year-old neighbor.
Police said around 1 p.m. Wednesday the elderly victim let Selwyn Worrell into her East New York home. Once inside, he allegedly dragged her to her basement and tied her up with electrical tape.
During the attack, the woman pressed her Life Alert monitor, alerting EMS, police said.
When first responders arrived, Worrell allegedly took off. He was arrested a short time later and charged with rape, sexually motivated assault and burglary.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.