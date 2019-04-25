



— New day, another significant injury for the Yankees.

On Thursday, they sent Clint Frazier to the injured list with a sprained left ankle. The 24-year-old outfielder is the 15th player the Bombers have put on the list since the season started.

Just hours earlier, the team announced that slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has played in just three games this season due to a strained left biceps, has a residual problem in his left shoulder that required a recent cortisone shot.

Frazier, who is hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day IL. He was hurt Monday night sliding into second base on a pickoff attempt when he became entangled with Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the 12th inning. Frazier remained in the game and scored and finished New York’s 14-inning win.

The ankle swelled, and he didn’t play Tuesday or Wednesday, when he had an MRI.

“They feel it is a 10 to 14-day thing so we don’t feel like it is a long thing,” manager Aaron Boone said prior to the Yankees’ 6-5 victory in Anaheim on Wednesday. “(Frazier) feels like he could play or is close to playing but the MRI exam revealed enough in there of a partial tear and stuff and it is going to cost him.”

After a 2018 season wrecked by a spring training concussion, Frazier started this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was called up because of the Yankees’ spate of injuries.

Boone said Stanton will remain in Southern California to continue rehab and then will rejoin the team in Arizona next week. There’s no announced timetable for his return to the lineup.

As for third baseman Miguel Andujar, who has a right shoulder labrum tear, Boone said he has been working out in Florida and making progress, but added no decision has been made on whether he will require surgery.

“There is a chance this weekend he could start getting some at-bats in extended spring and maybe start making a decision as far as a rehab assignment or something like that,” Boone said, adding the young infielder “was getting after it” during his throwing program.

Despite all the injuries, the Yankees have managed to win six consecutive games and now sit just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, thanks in large part to the young players called up from the minors to replace their wounded.